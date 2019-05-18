West Coast Berbice pump attendants robbed

Two armed men yesterday morning pounced on two pump attendants attached to the Feroze Service Station located at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice.

The perpetrators, who were caught on the station’s surveillance camera, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the two employees.

Feroze Ishawk, owner of the 24-hour gas station, explained, that the men carted off whatever money the pump attendants had in their possession at the time.

The men, who were not masked, were reportedly armed with a gun and knife when they launched their attack around 1.45 am yesterday.

Police have begun an investigation.