Diamond woman sues illegal well operator over damage to house

Diamond home owner Gail Williams, whose property suffered structural damage when an illegally dug water well erupted last June, is suing the man who dug the well—Soownauth Gorakh, for damages in excess of $1M for negligence and nuisance, arguing that he permitted the eruption of mud, water, noxious gases and effluent from his property, onto hers.

Williams currently has a suit against her insurance company—Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (GTM), which she says is refusing to cover the damage under her $35.8M policy.

The well was reportedly dug by Gorakh for domestic purposes, in the yard of his Sixth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme home. He had claimed via a statement issued by the Region Four administration that he and his wife had attempted to dig the well after experiencing water woes.

Following her suit against him, Williams, (the claimant) deposed in court documents of learning that the man was planning to sell his property and expressed fear that if he does, she would likely end up with an “empty judgment” should she succeed in her claim…..