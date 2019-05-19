Family of girl who died after wrong administering of drugs still waiting GPHC records

The family of six-year-old Sherezer Mendonca, one of the three children who fell grievously ill after chemotherapy treatment and later succumbed back in January at the Georgetown Public Hospital said they are still awaiting the release of her medical records from the hospital.

At the conclusion of both the hospital and the Ministry of Public Health probes, the family was assured they would be given Mendonca’s medical records.

Mendonca’s family attorney, Ganesh Hira, on Thursday said that they were still awaiting Sharezer’s medical records from the hospital. ….