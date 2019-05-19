Female taxi driver found dead, car missing

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a West Demerara taxi driver, who was found this morning in a clump of bushes at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The dead woman has been identified as Indira Bipat called `Jenny’, 47, of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, WBD.

Her motor car PXX 4114, a Toyota Axio is missing.

The woman’s body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There has been no official word from the police.

A relative said there were no visible marks of violence on her body.