Mystery illness ravages Muscovy ducklings

A mysterious illness has ravaged Muscovy flocks along the coast and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority’s (GLDA) hatchery has been closed until further notice because of the increased mortality rate observed, particularly among the ducklings.

Duck farmers say they are suffering tremendously as they have been counting their losses daily.

The illness resulting in the increased mortality among the ducklings remains unknown and farmers, who spoke with the Sunday Stabroek, said they suspect it is an airborne disease…..