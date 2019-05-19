New Port Kaituma Hospital three years past completion deadline

Construction of the new Port Kaituma Hospital is yet to be completed, five years after works would have commenced. Spokesman at the Ministry of Health, Terrence Esseboom, however, said the delay is a result of the non-completion of internal works.

Works on the state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar hospital began in 2014 under the previous government.

During a recent visit by the Sunday Stabroek to the North West District community, external works on the structures for the hospital, mortuary, administrative building and the doctors’ quarters, were all observed to be completed.

It was also observed that the roads leading to the hospital are paved and bordered by well-constructed parapets. Perimeter lighting has also been installed around the hospital’s compound…..