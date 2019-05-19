Police kill three suspected bandits in  Black Bush backdam

This story is developing and will be updated.

Three suspected bandits were this afternoon shot and killed by lawmen in the Johanna, Black Bush Polder backlands.

Reports are that the men were shot by members of the SWAT unit who are presently in Berbice. Stabroek News, was told, that lawmen were on the trail of the three suspected bandits since the recent spate of robberies in Berbice.

Two of the three men killed have been identified as Kelvin Shivgobin called “Kelly” and former murder accused Ramnarine Jagmohan, both of Belvedere Village, Corentyne.

Shivgobin was wanted in connection with the murders of two Bushlot, Corentyne brothers at the beginning of this year.

An AR–15 gun was recovered at the scene, sources say. A similar gun was used to carry out a robbery on a Chinese supermarket last week.