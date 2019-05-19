Sidewalks for Bagotville

Following a promise made by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson to the residents of Bagotville, GAICO Construction and General Services has donated paving bricks for the fabrication of sidewalks.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Patterson made the promise to Inner Bagotville, West Bank Demerara residents in November, 2018.

Yesterday, the minister and his team visited the residents and donated ten thousand paving bricks for the construction of two walkways in the community. The minister, according to DPI, said that the initiative was also made possible through the collaboration of GAICO…..