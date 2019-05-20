Aurora Gold Mines makes significant food donation to NAPS food bank

Aurora Gold Mines Inc, a subsidiary of Guyana Goldfields, has earned the distinction of being “the largest single donor” after presenting a significant quantity of foodstuff to the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS).

According to a Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) release, this pronouncement was made by the NAPS Programme Manager, Dr Rhonda Moore, during the handing-over ceremony on Friday at its Hadfield Street, Georgetown headquarters.

Dr Moore stated that the donation will “ensure that our food supply doesn’t run out,” for the rest of 2019 and into May 2020. It will also help feed 15 Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) daily, more than half the amount of clients who receive the food hampers from the NAPS-run programme…..