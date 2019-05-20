Broomes meets with youth at Alexander Village masjid

Minister with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes, on Friday visited the Sunnatul Jamaat Masjid in Alexander Village, where she interacted with youth and engaged them on matters of employment and entrepreneurship.

The Department of Public Information reported that the minister, during her visit, made it clear that her presence there was not ornamental, but in keeping with her mandate to advance youth development. Furthermore, the release said that Broomes is committed to providing opportunities for youth to venture into entrepreneurship, noting that education and skills training are high on the government’s agenda.

It was reported that Imam Khalid Ford, in his remarks to welcome the minister, commended the government for taking the initiative to reach out to the youth at the masjid, who it was noted hail from vulnerable communities…..