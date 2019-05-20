Chinese partner in Stabroek Block seeking coordinator for its portion of oil

With expected production just months away, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) has advertised for a Liftings/Operations Coordinator who will oversee the collection of the company’s share of oil.

CPGL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China state-owned company, CNOOC Limited, holds 25 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block from which oil major ExxonMobil is expected to start pumping oil next year. ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is the operator and holds 45 per cent interest in the 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers) Block while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 per cent interest.

An ad in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek said that the Liftings/Operations Coordinator will be responsible for CNOOC’s share of crude oil liftings from the Stabroek Block in compliance with local regulations and policies…..