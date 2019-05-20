Guyana News

First Lady advises women to use skills to gain financial independence

First Lady, Sandra Granger (left) presents graduate Reyata Simon with her certificate of completion at the at the graduation ceremony. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The 36 women who on Friday graduated from the First Lady’s Early Childhood Development Workshop, were encouraged by her to use their skills to secure financial independence and freedom.

The workshop had been held in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection and the Guyana Red Cross Society.

First Lady Sandra Granger, speaking at the graduation ceremony held in the Baridi Benab at State House, told the graduates that gaining financial independence was a means of freeing them from the thralls of domestic violence…..

