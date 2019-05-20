Husband charged with Zaila Sugrim’s murder

Ryan Sugrim, the businessman who admitted to killing his wife Zaila Sugrim, whose decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in the lot next to his La Union, West Coast Demerara home on Tuesday afternoon, is expected to appear in court today charged with her murder.

A police source informed Stabroek News that the initial 72-hour detention period in which investigators could detain the man had expired but an application was made to the High Court for more time, which was granted.

The businessman will be charged with the capital offence of murder.

On Tuesday, Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper, had said that acting on information received, the police went to the La Union location, where they found a shallow grave with what was suspected to be the remains of a human.

Police unearthed the badly decomposed and burnt remains suspected to be Zaila’s, buried in a shallow grave located next door to the suspect’s house, on a piece of land which was being used to farm.

Hours after the discovery, the suspect confessed to the crime.

Cooper had confirmed that the suspect, during interrogation, related to investigators that he shot Zaila, set her alight and then buried her remains.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday showed that Zaila died as a result of a gunshot injury to the head.

It is suspected that the 36-year-old woman was shot whilst in Sugrim’s car. Persons residing around the suspect’s house recalled noticing a fire near his residence on the afternoon of May 11th. They said they alerted him to the fire, which he quickly put out.

Days later, they learnt that it was Zaila’s remains that were being burnt.

It has also been confirmed that the businessman is a licensed firearm holder.

The police are already in possession of a firearm suspected to be the one used to shoot Zaila.

Cooper previously informed this newspaper that the suspect lodged his firearm at the Tactical Services Unit before Zaila’s body was found.

Cooper had told reporters that ranks at the Diamond Police Station last Sunday received a report that Zaila was missing.

Information reaching this newspaper had revealed that Zaila was last seen alive on the afternoon of May 11th at Vreed-en-Hoop, where she boarded a car.

Relatives had related to this newspaper that Zaila informed them that she was going to visit one of her five children, whose birthday was on that date. However, she never turned up.