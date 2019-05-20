Mason charged with Bartica man’s murder

A mason was today charged with the murder of Antonio Dos Santos, who was shot in front of a nightspot in Bartica.
Brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charge was Marvin Jacobs of Lot 87 First Avenue, Bartica.
It is alleged that Jacobs, on May 13, at First Avenue, Bartica, murdered Dos Santos…..
