Guyana News

Mason charged with Bartica man’s murder

A mason was today charged with the murder of Antonio Dos Santos, who was shot in front of a nightspot in Bartica.

Brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charge was Marvin Jacobs of Lot 87 First Avenue, Bartica.

It is alleged that Jacobs, on May 13, at First Avenue, Bartica, murdered Dos Santos…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Police kill three suspected bandits in Black Bush backdam

By

West Demerara taxi driver found dead, car missing

By

Nascimento, Nandlall urge Integrity Commission to act against errant public officials

By

Comments

Trending