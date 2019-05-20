Mibicuri woman beaten, robbed by bandits

Three bandits, who were armed with a gun and crowbars, pounced on a Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder woman on Saturday, beating her and robbing her of money and a quantity of jewellery before escaping.

Indrawattie Dhanraj, 44, of Lot 157 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder lives just one street away from the police station. The woman, a cleaner at the polder’s village office and part time rice farmer, sustained injuries to her back, belly and other parts of her body, as the men dealt her several lashes during the robbery.

Dhanraj told Stabroek News that around 11:30 pm, she was asleep but awoke when she heard footsteps on the zinc roof of her shed, after which she saw someone breaking the window to enter…..