New organisation to use art to empower LGBTQ community

On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Friday, the Empowering Queers Using Artistic Learning (EQUAL) organisation was launched.

It seeks to promote equality for all through education and empowerment of gender and sexual minorities in Guyana.

“The main objective of the project is to empower queer identifying persons using artistic learning or artistic education. This empowerment will be accomplished especially by utilising the queer cultures that already exist in Guyana and molding them into positive contributions to society, so as to change the negative rhetoric that is constantly referenced in many sectors in Guyana,” Anil Persaud, one of the founders said at the launch, which was held at the residence of British High Commissioner Greg Quinn…..