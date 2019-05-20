No word from gov’t two years after proposal for onshore oil facility submitted

Almost two years after local firm Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies proposed building a US$120 million onshore oil and gas facility at Vreed-en-Hoop, no substantial feedback has been received from government, Chief Executive Officer Terry Singh says.

Speaking to Stabroek News, Singh said government has been “sleeping at the wheel” as no approval has been granted to build the multipurpose shore base, despite multiple Trinidad companies building capacity in Guyana. He said that “local companies are left on the back burner.”

Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies is a subsidiary of Japarts…..