Police kill three suspected bandits in Black Bush backdam

Police yesterday shot and killed three suspected bandits in the Johanna, Black Bush Polder back-lands, who they believe are part of a gang responsible for a spate of robberies on the Corentyne over the past month.

The trio killed yesterday afternoon have been identi-fied to Stabroek News as Kelvin Shivgobin, also known as ‘Kelly’, 32, of Belvedere Village, Corentyne; Ramnarine Jagmohan, 33, of Belvedere Squatting Area and his brother, Tameshwar Jagmohan. The police, up to press time last night, had not released any official confirmation of the identities or the operation.

Shivgobin was wanted by the police in relation to the double murder commit-ted on Bush Lot brothers, Premcharran and Harricharran Samaroo, who were fatally shot during a robbery at their mother’s house on December 31 last year. Ramnarine had also previously been charged with another murder while Tameshwar had served time in prison…..