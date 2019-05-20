Pomeroon forestry projects among others seeking environmental authorisation

Four persons have submitted applications to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorisation to operate projects in various parts of the country.

The projects are exempt from submitting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the EPA said in an advertisement published in the May 12 Sunday Stabroek. The ad said that the agency received applications from Rakesh Samaroo, Roopan Ramotar, the Leonora Sunnatul Jamat and Krishna Singh.

Samaroo applied to construct a sawmill at Block 10 Plantation De Hoop, Supenaam River while Ramotar applied for forestry/logging concessions – ESS 01/9A 0 located at the Left Bank Patau Creek, Right Bank Pakasaru River, Right Bank Pomeroon, and ESS 02/9B located on the Left Bank Karani River, Right Bank Pomeroon River…..