Guyana News

Blind Unit launches week of activities for Blindness Awareness Month

Students attached to the Unit singing national songs at yesterday’s event (Ministry of Education photo)

The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Unit for the Blind yesterday launched a week of activities in observance of Blindness Awareness Month 2019.

According to Head of the Unit, Haslyn Richards, the Unit offers support to students in mainstream education, to enable those who are blind or visually impaired to access quality education and accomplish their dreams.

It was stated that the Unit, which was for 33 years housed at the St. Rose’s High School, had catered to the needs of a number of students up to the CSEC and GCE Advanced Level…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Superbet gets end of May ultimatum from Baroda

By

Suspected Black Bush bandits killed after opening ‘rapid fire’ – police

By

East La Penitence man gunned down

By

Comments

Trending