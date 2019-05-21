Blind Unit launches week of activities for Blindness Awareness Month

The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Unit for the Blind yesterday launched a week of activities in observance of Blindness Awareness Month 2019.

According to Head of the Unit, Haslyn Richards, the Unit offers support to students in mainstream education, to enable those who are blind or visually impaired to access quality education and accomplish their dreams.

It was stated that the Unit, which was for 33 years housed at the St. Rose’s High School, had catered to the needs of a number of students up to the CSEC and GCE Advanced Level…..