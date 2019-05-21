City’s Rates Collection Unit to hit the streets for outstanding debt

Following a decision by the Finance Committee of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) the city’s Rates Collection Unit will from Thursday take to the streets in an attempt to recover some $8.4 billion in rates owned to council.

The unit’s six to seven members will begin visiting properties in Lacytown as part of a six-month recovery drive to recoup funds which in some cases have been owed to council for more than two decades.

“They will start with properties closest to council first and then we will go out. They will speak to property owners as to how they can offset and answer any queries,” acting City Treasurer John Douglas told reporters in Council Chambers yesterday…..