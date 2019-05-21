Diamond man arraigned over Bagotstown murder

A labourer was today remanded to prison, after he was brought before a city court in relation to the death of Patrick Fraser, who was gunned down while liming with friends at an abandoned house in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) almost two weeks ago.

Kevin Rose, 22, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that Rose, on May 9, at Bagotstown EBD, in the company of others, murdered Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery…..