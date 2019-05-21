East La Penitence man gunned down

An East La Penitence man was gunned down last night, a short distance away from his home.
The dead man has been identified as Collin Hooper 45, of East La Penitence Dam.
A police source last night told Stabroek News that the shooting occurred at around 8.30 pm. Neighbours related to investigators they heard gunshots ringing out on the dam and investigated after it stopped…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments