Guyana News

East La Penitence man gunned down

Investigators at the scene of the execution-style shooting

An East La Penitence man was gunned down last night, a short distance away from his home.

The dead man has been identified as Collin Hooper 45, of East La Penitence Dam.

A police source last night told Stabroek News that the shooting occurred at around 8.30 pm. Neighbours related to investigators they heard gunshots ringing out on the dam and investigated after it stopped…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Donald Rodney’s appeal of 1982 explosives conviction to be heard by appellate court

By

Woman killed in motorbike accident in Mahdia

By
Broken pole, burnt hardware among causes of East Coast power disruptions

Broken pole, burnt hardware among causes of East Coast power disruptions

By

Comments

Trending