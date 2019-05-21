Mining lotteries set for Port Kaituma, Bartica

The second and third lotteries to facilitate the distribution of medium scale mining blocks, are scheduled for this Friday, May 24 in Port Kaituma, and June 14, in Bartica.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has indicated that the hosting of these lotteries is in keeping with Minister Raphael Trotman’s commitment to small miners, to allow those within the districts who have applied for lands to access available properties.

A press release yesterday from the ministry related that registration for the Port Kaituma lottery will close on Thursday, May 23, while registration for the Bartica lottery will be closed on Thursday, June 13…..