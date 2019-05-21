Police arrest suspect in Bagotstown murder

More than a week after 20-year-old Patrick Fraser was gunned down while liming with friends at an abandoned house in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the police have arrested one suspect and are on the hunt for another.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman, yesterday informed Stabroek News that acting on information received, the police arrested the suspect, who admitted to the crime during questioning.

The suspect, Chapman said, has also implicated an accomplice, who is yet to be apprehended…..