Ryan Crawford traffic trial to continue July 29

Ryan Crawford

The trial against attorney Ryan Crawford, in relation to offences racked up during a controversial traffic stop last year, is set to continue on July 29, at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court.

The matter, which was scheduled to be heard yesterday, was given a later date, as the magistrate responsible for hearing the matter was out on annual leave.

Crawford was faced with five charges in September, 2018, which stemmed from an expletive-laden exchange during a police traffic stop…..

