Ryan Sugrim remanded over wife’s murder

Thirty-eight-year-old businessman Ryan Sugrim, was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of his wife, Zaila Sugrim.
The charge alleged that Sugrim, between May 11 and May 14, at La Union, West Coast Demerara, murdered Zaila Sugrim, called Zaila Haniff.
Sugrim was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court…..
