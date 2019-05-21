Seven vehicles damaged in Liliendaal accident

A total of seven vehicles were severely damaged yesterday morning, after an alleged speeding driver lost control of his car along the Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 8 am in the vicinity of the Holiday Inn hotel.

While the details surrounding the accident remain sketchy, eyewitnesses related to Stabroek News that the driver of the Toyota Corolla lost control and collided with two stationary vehicles, PXX 1390 and PPP 9581.

The impact resulted in the vehicles crashing into four others, which were parked in the hotel’s parking lot.

The four vehicles which were in the parking lot belong to Spanish-speaking foreigners who are staying at the hotel.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, whose identity

remains unknown, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.