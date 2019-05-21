Guyana News

Seven vehicles damaged in Liliendaal accident

The two vehicles: PXX 1390 and PPP 9581 which the motor car collided with first.

A total of seven vehicles were severely damaged yesterday morning, after an alleged speeding driver lost control of his car along the Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

The mangled Toyota Corolla motor car which is alleged to have been responsible for the incident.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 8 am in the vicinity of the Holiday Inn hotel.

While the details surrounding the accident remain sketchy, eyewitnesses related to Stabroek News that the driver of the Toyota Corolla lost control and collided with two stationary vehicles, PXX 1390 and PPP 9581.

The impact resulted in the vehicles crashing into four others, which were parked in the hotel’s parking lot.

The four vehicles which were in the parking lot belong to Spanish-speaking foreigners who are staying at the hotel.

Some of the other vehicles that were damaged as a result of the incident

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, whose identity

remains unknown, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Police arrest suspect in Bagotstown murder

By
City’s Rates Collection Unit to hit the streets for outstanding debt

City’s Rates Collection Unit to hit the streets for outstanding debt

By

‘We sleeping sound’

By

Comments

Trending