Superbet gets end of May ultimatum from Baroda

Bank of Baroda (Guyana) Inc. has threatened to suspend business relations with Guiana Holdings Inc. if a licence for its Superbet operations is not produced by month end and according to the company’s attorney Anil Nandlall court action will be filed against the Gaming Authority to protect his client from what he said was “ongoing victimization”.

The bank, by way of letter yesterday informed the company’s Operations Manager Shrikant Kisoensingh that the Business Licence for the year 2018 and 2019 is necessary to complete the Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) which is mandated by law. The last licence the company obtained expired on December 31, 2017.

“Please note that the submission of this document is essential for our continued relationship with you. If we do not receive your Business Licence by 31.05.2019 all operations in the account will be suspended until submission of the said licence,” the letter said…..