Woman killed in motorbike accident in Mahdia

A 24-year-old pillion rider is now dead and the motorbiker is hospitalised, after the bike on which they were travelling was involved in an accident along the 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro Road early yesterday morning.

Dead is Abadicy Klass, a mother of one of Lot 2 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. The motorcyclist, who has been identified as Osafa Bess, a 26-year-old miner, sustained a fractured hand and abrasions about his body.

Information revealed that Klass only travelled to Mahdia on Sunday to meet Bess, the father of her child…..