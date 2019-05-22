CDC, Exxon roll out oil spill response training

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in collaboration with ExxonMobil, yesterday rolled out the oil spill response training component of its Volunteer Emergency Response Team (VERT) programme.

The course, a Department of Public Information release stated, is divided into two sections, and will be executed through a three-day workshop, which will engage VERT participants in sessions geared toward building capacity in oil spill response.

The release added that the areas being focused on are the Incident Command System 100/ 200 (ICS) and the deployment of oil spill response equipment. At the end of the workshop, the participants will be required to complete the ICS 100 and ICS 200 examinations online before being certified. Additionally, tomorrow, the last day of the workshop, there will be a practical session of equipment deployment…..