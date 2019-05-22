Cook remanded over possession of cannabis

A Bartica woman who was allegedly found with over 500 grammes of cannabis during a search at the Bartica ferry stelling, was remanded to prison yesterday.

The charge against Trisha Haynes, 40, stated that on May 18, at the Bartica Police Station, she had 576 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Haynes, who was represented by Attorney Trenton Lake, denied the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court…..