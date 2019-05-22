Duo charged jointly with taxi driver’s murder

A joint murder charge was yesterday instituted against the two men charged in connection with the murder of taxi driver Marlon Rodney.

Osafa Grundell, called ‘Curlup’ and James Fraser, called “Damo,” stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, as police prosecutor Neville Jeffers made an application to have their separate murder charges withdrawn and a joint charge instituted.

This request was made, according to the prosecutor, based upon advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)…..