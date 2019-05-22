FITUG expresses concern over crime

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), has noted what appears to be an increase in crimes recently— contrary to reports emerging from the Guyana Police Force— and emphasised that it falls to the government to provide an environment where citizens feel safe.

FITUG noted that based on its engagements with affiliates and on news reports and social media posts, the organisation could not help but be concerned by “what appears to be a rising spate of criminality in our society”.

“The FITUG has seen, in practically all corners of our country, reports about people being the victims of crime. Some incidents, we note too, have resulted in the untimely death of victims. This is a situation we can neither condone nor be happy about. At this time, we well recognize that our people are genuinely afraid about whether they will be the next victim. This is not the state-of-mind that our people should ever have to contend with,” the organisation stated in a press release…..