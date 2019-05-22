Integrity Commission seeking investigators

The Integrity Commission is looking for suitably qualified and experienced persons to be employed as investigators.

According to advertisements published in at least two daily newspapers during this month, the minimum qualifications are five subjects at CXC or GCE Ordinary Level including English Language and Mathematics plus a minimum of three years experience in conducting investigations.

Qualifications and experience in accountancy will be an asset. A copy of the job description can be obtained from the Commission’s Secretariat which is located at Lot 74 Church Road & 5th Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown…..