Legal opinion on voters list is ‘water under bridge’ – Vincent Alexander

Vincent Alexander

A recent controversial opinion from the legal officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is “water under the bridge” according to Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

“ I don’t think the legal opinion is before us for consideration at this time because these are matters which are before the court at this time…the matter is sub judice…for all intents and purposes we are not discussing the substance of that opinion. The substance of the opinion is water under the bridge,” Alexander told reporters following yesterday’s meeting of the commission.

He went on to state that while GECOM chair, retired Justice James Patterson acknowledged receiving the opinion before it was tabled at last week’s commission meeting the chair “couldn’t recall the date” on which he received the opinion…..

