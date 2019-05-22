Livestock Authority awaiting green light to send samples from stricken ducklings

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is awaiting permission from the US Food Corp (USFD) to ship samples taken from stricken Muscovy ducklings for testing, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Dr Dwight Walrond told Stabroek News.

GLDA last Saturday announced that they had closed their hatchery after recording an increase in mortality of Muscovy ducklings. Samples were taken from the ducklings to determine the mysterious illness, which has ravaged the Muscovy flocks along the coast.

Walrond told Stabroek News that after becoming aware of the illness, they made contact with their counterparts overseas and were referred to the Cornell University Research Centre in the US…..