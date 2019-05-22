Guyana News

Livestock Authority awaiting green light to send samples from stricken ducklings

Dr Dwight Walrond

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is awaiting permission from the US Food Corp (USFD) to ship samples taken from stricken Muscovy ducklings for testing, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Dr Dwight Walrond told Stabroek News.

GLDA last Saturday announced that they had closed their hatchery after recording an increase in mortality of Muscovy ducklings. Samples were taken from the ducklings to determine the mysterious illness, which has ravaged the Muscovy flocks along the coast.

Walrond told Stabroek News that after becoming aware of the illness, they made contact with their counterparts overseas and were referred to the Cornell University Research Centre in the US…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gunraj wants penalties for GECOM staff who failed to work with hiring probe

Gunraj wants penalties for GECOM staff who failed to work with hiring probe

By

ExxonMobil contributes over $10M to Waramuri Village ground repair

By

Recruitment agency seeking ministry support to fund Night School CSEC programme

By

Comments

Trending