Man shot dead in East La Penitence was suspect in moneychanger murder

Collin Hooper, the man who was gunned down in East La Penitence on Monday night, was a suspect in the murder of moneychanger, Prince Phillip Alleyne, who was shot and killed during a robbery outside Ashmins Trading’s building more than a month ago.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday confirmed that Hooper, known as `Gun Youth’, 45, was known to the police.

Apart from being wanted for Alleyne’s murder, Ramlakhan said that Hooper also had several pending robbery charges before the courts…..