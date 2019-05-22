Man shot dead in East La Penitence was suspect in moneychanger murder

Collin Hooper, the man who was gunned down in East La Penitence on Monday night, was a suspect in the murder of moneychanger, Prince Phillip Alleyne, who was shot and killed during a robbery outside Ashmins Trading’s building more than a month ago.
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday confirmed that Hooper, known as `Gun Youth’, 45, was known to the police.
Apart from being wanted for Alleyne’s murder, Ramlakhan said that Hooper also had several pending robbery charges before the courts…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments