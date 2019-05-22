Guyana News

Miner remanded over attempted murder of manager

—ordered by court to undergo counselling

Kenny Paul

A 34-year-old miner who allegedly dealt his General Manager several chops to his face with a cutlass following an argument, was remanded to prison yesterday, after being charged with attempted murder.

Kenny Paul was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleges that on May 17, 2019, at Maribunta Backdam, Mahdia, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully wounded Paul Troy.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant, based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that Troy is still hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital…..

