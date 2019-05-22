Recruitment agency seeking ministry support to fund Night School CSEC programme

The Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), in its goal to help disadvantaged youth become more marketable and gain access to employment, will be lobbying for financial support for students of the Sophia Night School who wish to sit the CSEC exams.

A release from the Ministry of Social Protection related that the CRMA, which falls under the Protection Ministry, has collaborated with the Sophia Night School to assist persons in writing and rewriting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The initiative was deemed necessary as it was observed that most workplaces, including government agencies, require CSEC passes for employment, Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer Valarie Moore explained…..