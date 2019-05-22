Guyana News

Recruitment agency seeking ministry support to fund Night School CSEC programme

Valarie Moore

The Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), in its goal to help disadvantaged youth become more marketable and gain access to employment, will be lobbying for financial support for students of the Sophia Night School who wish to sit the CSEC exams.

A release from the Ministry of Social Protection related that the CRMA, which falls under the Protection Ministry, has collaborated with the Sophia Night School to assist persons in writing and rewriting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The initiative was deemed necessary as it was observed that most workplaces, including government agencies, require CSEC passes for employment, Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer Valarie Moore explained…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man shot dead in East La Penitence was suspect in moneychanger murder

By
Integrity Commission seeking investigators

Integrity Commission seeking investigators

By

Duo charged jointly with taxi driver’s murder

By

Comments

Trending