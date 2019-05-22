Guyana News

Retrial ordered in murder case of wife with wire around neck

Maduri Padumdeo

Allowing an appeal of the conviction and sentence for the December 2011 murder of his wife, the Court of Appeal yesterday set aside that conviction against Michael Anthony Persaud, ordering that a new trial be conducted.

Persaud’s attorney, Glenn Hanoman said that the court in its ruling, highlighted several material irregularities which it noted were committed during the trial.

He said that acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards said that the trial judge ought to have given further and better directions with regards to circumstantial evidence…..

Another shutdown hits Demerara-Berbice power system

