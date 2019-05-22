Two female inmates come to blows at East La Penitence

Two female inmates were brought before a city court yesterday to be charged over a scuffle that occurred between them.

Liquid Love Bar owner, Savita Persaud, who was recently faced with five charges, including trafficking, and Revelana Smith, a vendor who was recently remanded to prison for the attempted murder of a police officer, were brought before Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday, following a scuffle they had at the East La Penitence police station on Tuesday, April 23.

It was alleged that Persaud unlawfully assaulted Smith, while Smith was charged with unlawfully wounding Persaud.

Both females pleaded guilty with explanation.

It has been alleged that the two women have been at each other’s throats verbally for a while but became physical after Smith called Persaud obscene names. Offended, Persaud responded to the name calling and a fight ensued. Persaud suffered punches to the face and chest, while Smith suffered a scratch to the left arm.

The Magistrate ruled Persaud’s plea as self-defence, since Smith allegedly started the physical fight on the date mentioned. While Persaud was granted bail in the sum of $20,000, Smith was denied such due to the misconduct she demonstrated during her previous appearance.

Smith and Persaud are set to make their next court appearance in relation to the matter on June 24.