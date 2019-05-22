Guyana News

Venezuelan on currency fraud charges further remanded

Yumenni Lopez

The Venezuelan national who was charged last Friday in relation to fraud offences surrounding counterfeit US currency, was further remanded to prison, after she presented the court with an alleged forged document.

Last Friday, Yumenni Lopez, her fiancé Dexter Thompson and Simone Thompson, were all brought before Magistrate Leron Daly and read separate fraud charges.

The charges against Lopez allege that on May 15 at Georgetown, without lawful authority or excuse, she had in her possession 44 forged US$50 bills…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

West Coast toddler found dead in tub of water

By

Two female inmates come to blows at East La Penitence

By

Livestock Authority awaiting green light to send samples from stricken ducklings

By

Comments

Trending