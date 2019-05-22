West Coast toddler found dead in tub of water

A 9-month-old toddler reportedly drowned in a tub of water at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice on Monday afternoon.
Stabroek News was told that the toddler, Trevon Albert, of Lot 14 D’Edward Village, was discovered face down in the tub sometime after 6 pm.
According to information gathered, the child was at home with his teenage mother and another female adult…..
