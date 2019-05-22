Guyana News

West Coast toddler found dead in tub of water

Trevon Albert

A 9-month-old toddler reportedly drowned in a tub of water at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice on Monday afternoon.

Stabroek News was told that the toddler, Trevon Albert, of Lot 14 D’Edward Village, was discovered face down in the tub sometime after 6 pm.

According to information gathered, the child was at home with his teenage mother and another female adult…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Two female inmates come to blows at East La Penitence

By

Livestock Authority awaiting green light to send samples from stricken ducklings

By
Gunraj wants penalties for GECOM staff who failed to work with hiring probe

Gunraj wants penalties for GECOM staff who failed to work with hiring probe

By

Comments

Trending