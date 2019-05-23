Bus driver, conductor, remanded over rape of 12-year-old

A route 48 minibus driver and his conductor were both remanded to prison yesterday, after facing sexual offences charges surrounding the rape of a then 12-year-old girl.

Roy Roach, called ‘Roachie’, 41, a minibus driver, and Keron Adams, 18, a bus conductor of D’ Field Turkeyen, were both brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read separate charges.

It is alleged that Adams, on October 30, 2018, at South Ruimveldt, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16…..