Cleaner, driver remanded over break and entry

Two men who were accused of breaking and entering a shop and stealing articles valued more than $100,000, were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the offence.

Compton Fernandes, a 47-year-old cleaner, and Latchman Sukhan, a car driver, denied the charge, which alleges that between May 20 and 21, 2019, at Albouystown, they broke and entered the shop of Shanelle Prince and stole two gas bottles valued $17,000 and a Samsung music set valued $96,000.

The charge was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown…..