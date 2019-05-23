Cops probing death of 18-year-old Cummings Lodge girl

The Police say they are investigating the death of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, 18, of lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, who was yesterday about 22:30hrs struck down by a motorcar on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment, E.C.D.

Enquiries, police say, revealed from the driver of motorcar PJJ 5884 which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road that he saw a male pushing a bicycle on the said side of the road and as he was about to pass him, he observed someone lying on the roadway but because of the short distance, the vehicle ran over the individual.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased’s 42 year-old reputed husband told investigators that they were having an argument and she threw herself onto the roadway, just before the incident occurred.

Both the reputed husband and the driver are in custody assisting with the investigation; the driver passed a breathalyzer test.