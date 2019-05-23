Guyana News

Female taxi driver was strangled – autopsy

Indira Bipat

Indira Bipat, the West Demerara taxi driver who was discovered dead in a clump of bushes at Lust-en-Rust, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Sunday morning, died as a result of strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

A post-mortem examination was yesterday performed on the body of the mother of two by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh…..

