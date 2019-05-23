Guyana News

Fire destroys home of Haslington pensioner

The Haslington North, East Coast Demerara house on fire.

A pensioner was left counting millions of dollars in losses yesterday morning, after a fire of unknown origin destroyed her Haslington North, East Coast Demerara home.

Stabroek News was informed that the fire started around 11 am at Lot 76 Third Street, Haslington North, East Coast Demerara.

The concrete and wooden house is owned by Jocelyne Mc Bean, 72…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

SARA probing award of oil blocks

By

Female taxi driver was strangled – autopsy

By

Man gets 16 years and 8 months for 2008 killing of scrap iron dealer

By

Comments

Trending