Guyana appointed to executive board of WHO

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence was on Monday elected as a member of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) when the body held its 72nd session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, Lawrence’s tenure on the board is for three years and this is the third time she has attended the World Health Assembly. She has established Guyana as a strong advocate for universal health care in the quest to bring improved access and quality health care to all Guyanese…..